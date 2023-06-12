A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,180,000 after buying an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 201,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

