Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

