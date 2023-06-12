Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASO)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.