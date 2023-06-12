Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Accolade alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 111.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 132,925 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Accolade by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after buying an additional 259,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Accolade by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accolade by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $976.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Accolade has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Accolade’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.