ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stake Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 597,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 2.9 %

ACVA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,441.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,441.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $634,349.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,304,393 shares of company stock valued at $69,148,703 in the last 90 days. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

