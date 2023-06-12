Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Director Carla Jean Bailo Purchases 500 Shares

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAP stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.19. 2,325,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,353. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average is $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $86,585,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 479,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

