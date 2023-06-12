Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 164,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 421,718.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 210,859 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $3.36 on Monday, reaching $66.94. 1,719,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,178. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.