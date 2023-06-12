Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 5.5 %

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

