Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAV. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

