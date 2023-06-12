Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.59. 486,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,056. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

