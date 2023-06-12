Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at $32,641,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
AGEN opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
