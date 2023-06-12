Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at $32,641,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGEN opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agenus

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.