Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.94. 322,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $98.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,606.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,606.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,573 shares of company stock worth $776,012 and sold 24,340 shares worth $1,967,466. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.