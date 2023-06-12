Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.0% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,479,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Apple by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,527,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $328,421,000 after purchasing an additional 318,055 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 136,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,478,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,118,070. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average of $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

