Alithya Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALYA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of ALYA opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

