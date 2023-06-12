Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stake Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,504 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $95,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 63,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,382. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $100,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,854 shares of company stock worth $194,235. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AOSL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

