AlphaVest Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 19th (NASDAQ:ATMVU)

AlphaVest Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATMVU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 19th. AlphaVest Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AlphaVest Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. AlphaVest Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

