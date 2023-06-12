ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SDOG traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,727. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

