Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,524 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $99,776.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,147.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $236,135.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $99,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,147.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,372 shares of company stock valued at $25,176,103 in the last ninety days. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,733,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $494,304,000 after acquiring an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,298 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

