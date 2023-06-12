Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ATUSF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUSF shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.