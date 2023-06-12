Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ATUSF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUSF shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

Featured Stories

