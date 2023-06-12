Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,519,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65,562 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Amazon.com worth $2,563,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.95. 14,985,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,994,617. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

