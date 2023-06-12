American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 70,246 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,529,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Trip.com Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $37.11. 3,330,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $40.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

