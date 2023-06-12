American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

