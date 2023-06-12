Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 676,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,774,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $18,856,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

