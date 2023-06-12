Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.80. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Insider Activity

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,919.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,072 shares of company stock valued at $970,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 27,372,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,773,000 after purchasing an additional 477,385 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

