Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE AMRX opened at $2.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 107.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 234,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 80,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.