Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,745 shares of company stock worth $9,711,995. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,012. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

