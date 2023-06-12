Analysts Issue Forecasts for Penumbra, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Penumbra in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.67.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $323.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.53 and a 200 day moving average of $262.75. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $327.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,019.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,416 shares of company stock worth $7,271,106. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

