Analysts Set DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target at $42.33

Shares of DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of DocMorris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

DocMorris Stock Performance

ZRSEF opened at $33.00 on Friday. DocMorris has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $99.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.

DocMorris Company Profile

DocMorris Ltd. engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

