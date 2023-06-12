Analysts Set Expectations for Rollins, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NYSE:ROL opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

