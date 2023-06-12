Analyzing Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 25.70% 13.63% 1.31% First BanCorp. 29.26% 21.11% 1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Civista Bancshares and First BanCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 1 5 0 2.83 First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. First BanCorp. has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than First BanCorp..

This table compares Civista Bancshares and First BanCorp.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $150.33 million 1.74 $39.43 million $2.84 5.83 First BanCorp. $918.39 million 2.49 $305.07 million $1.57 8.10

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First BanCorp. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First BanCorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Civista Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in the U.S. Virgin Islands a

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.