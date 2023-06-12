Analyzing Mondee (MOND) & Its Peers

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mondee to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
17.1% of Mondee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Mondee and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mondee
|$170.35 million
|-$90.24 million
|-7.09
|Mondee Competitors
|$3.79 billion
|$228.37 million
|-1.80
Profitability
This table compares Mondee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mondee
|-54.51%
|N/A
|-6.34%
|Mondee Competitors
|-3,211.99%
|4.86%
|-4.13%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mondee and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mondee
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Mondee Competitors
|106
|907
|1789
|31
|2.62
Mondee currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Mondee peers beat Mondee on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Mondee
Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the United States and Canada, and operations in India and Thailand.
