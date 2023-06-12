Analyzing RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) & Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of RE/MAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RE/MAX and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX 0.78% 103.70% 6.02% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RE/MAX and Ohmyhome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RE/MAX presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given RE/MAX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RE/MAX and Ohmyhome’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $353.39 million 0.98 $6.11 million $0.13 147.00 Ohmyhome $5.24 million 13.89 N/A N/A N/A

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Ohmyhome on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app. The Mortgage segment is comprised of the firm’s mortgage brokerage franchising operations under the Motto Mortgage brand name and mortgage loan processing services and licensed software under the wemlo brand. The Marketing Funds segment is involved in the operations of the marketing campaigns designed to build and maintain brand awareness and the development and operation of agent marketing technology. The Other segment focuses on the legacy operations of the booj Platform. The company was founded by David L. Liniger and Gail A. Liniger in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

