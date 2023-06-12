Analyzing Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) & Its Peers

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) is one of 343 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -259.36% -66.53% -13.82%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $129.66 million $3.05 million 71.36

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 410 1346 3413 28 2.59

Santhera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 86.15%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes Vamorolone and Lonodelestat. The company was founded by Thomas Meier in 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

