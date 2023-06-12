Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,471.43 ($18.29).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.62) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.40) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.40) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.66) to GBX 1,250 ($15.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.28) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Antofagasta Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,467.50 ($18.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.47, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 971.20 ($12.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,548.91.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

