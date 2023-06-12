Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s 2nd Largest Position

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 436,138 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apple were worth $142,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.85. 12,931,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,127,961. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

