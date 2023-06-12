Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Aptiv’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Aptiv stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $628,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

