Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.68. 1,245,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,953,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,953,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,011 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,054. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

