Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stake Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $200,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.49. 42,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $253.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.14.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.