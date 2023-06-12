Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,931,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,127,961. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $184.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

