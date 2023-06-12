Atb Cap Markets Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.67.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.29. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.53%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

