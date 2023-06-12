Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,067,000 after acquiring an additional 108,903 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.