Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 351.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,431 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 767,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.