Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 1.4 %

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$0.70 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.22.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.