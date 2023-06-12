Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 1.3 %

AYRWF opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.21. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 92.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

