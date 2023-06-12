Azul S.A. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Azul in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZUL. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

AZUL stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 697.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

