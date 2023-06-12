Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.6 %

BKR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -690.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

