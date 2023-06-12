Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148,007 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Banc of California by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 118,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,867,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,578. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $727.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 6,769 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 217,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares in the company, valued at $887,847.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $194,583. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banc of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Articles

