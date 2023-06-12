Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) versus Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Financial Comparison

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bank First alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 29.75% 12.28% 1.51% Harleysville Financial 33.57% 13.73% 1.29%

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Bank First has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bank First pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank First and Harleysville Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank First presently has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank First is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank First and Harleysville Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $136.38 million 6.60 $45.21 million $5.33 16.26 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 2.88 $8.79 million $3.07 7.61

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank First beats Harleysville Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Harleysville Financial

(Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.