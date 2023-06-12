Barclays PLC Acquires 11,300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after buying an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,935,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,811,000 after buying an additional 220,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,483,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,674,000 after buying an additional 232,153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.58. 588,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

