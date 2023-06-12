Barclays PLC Acquires 1,139,605 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 722.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139,605 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 50.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 493,047 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

