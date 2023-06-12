Barclays PLC Acquires 128,177 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,177 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,471 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,596,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after acquiring an additional 216,360 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,118,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 985,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,298. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

